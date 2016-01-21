FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
George Soros says he expects hard landing for Chinese economy -Bloomberg
#Market News
January 21, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

George Soros says he expects hard landing for Chinese economy -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor George Soros told Bloomberg TV on Thursday that he expects a hard landing for the Chinese economy and it will contribute to global deflation.

“A hard landing is practically unavoidable,” Soros said on Bloomberg from Davos. “I‘m not expecting it, I‘m observing it. China can manage it. It has resources and greater latitude in policies, with $3 trillion in reserves.”

Soros said the slowdown in China stemming from over-indebtedness is inflicting its problems on the rest of the world. China, along with falling oil prices and raw materials, are the root causes of deflation. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernard Orr)

