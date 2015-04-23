FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NY judge dismisses ex-Soros Fund portfolio manager's lawsuit over dues
April 23, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

NY judge dismisses ex-Soros Fund portfolio manager's lawsuit over dues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - A New York state judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former portfolio manager of Soros Fund Management against the company over alleged non-payment of his dues.

Aaron Cowen, who sued Soros for nearly $20 million last year, claimed in the lawsuit he was fired without cause and denied the performance and management fees due to him.

Cowen also said Soros’ refusal to pay his dues and provide his track record had hampered his ability to raise capital to start a new fund.

State Supreme Court Justice Shirley Kornreich said in the ruling that “a substantial portion of the complaint is devoted to legally irrelevant facts”, such as Cowen’s oral discussions which have “no legal significance”.

The judge also said Cowen could be “terminated at any time”, under the terms of his employment agreement and that upon termination he received the dues he was entitled to.

Cowen was employed by Soros Fund Management from November 2010 through July 2011, according to the lawsuit.

The case is Aaron Cowen v Soros Fund Management, New York State Supreme Court (Manhattan), No. 652055/2014.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
