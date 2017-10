DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Sorouh Real Estate Co PJSC : * Abu dhabi’s Sorouh Real estate proposes 6 percent cash dividend for

2012 - statement * Abu dhabi’s Sorouh Real estate 2012 net profit 442.6 million dirhams

versus 334.7 million dirhams * Abu dhabi’s Sorouh 2012 revenue fell 20 percent to 3 billion dirhams * Abu dhabi’s Sorouh Q4 consolidated net profit 118.9 million dirhams versus

98.1 million dirhams * Says 7,000 units coming to the market in 2013