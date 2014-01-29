FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sotheby's to pay special dividend, buy back shares
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

Sotheby's to pay special dividend, buy back shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sotheby’s will pay investors a special dividend and buy back shares, months after activist investor Daniel Loeb called for a management shakeup at the auction house.

Sotheby’s shares rose 7 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

The company said it would pay shareholders a $300 million special dividend in March and buy back stock worth $150 million under a new share repurchase program.

Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund, Third Point LLC, held a 9.3 percent stake in the company as of Oct. 1.

Loeb said in October that he was seeking to replace Sotheby’s Chief Executive Bill Ruprecht and likened the 269-year-old auction house to “an old master painting in desperate need of restoration.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.