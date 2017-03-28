FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Remains of at least one victim found near sunken S.Korean ferry
March 28, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 5 months ago

Remains of at least one victim found near sunken S.Korean ferry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 28 (Reuters) - The remains of what appears to be at least one unrecovered victim of South Korea's sunken Sewol ferry were found near the salvaged vessel on Tuesday, an official said, nearly three years after the disaster that killed 304 people.

"Six pieces of remains that were found are 4 cm to 18 cm long," Lee Cheol-jo, an official at the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, told a briefing, adding that the remains appeared to have emerged through the vessel's windows.

The lengths are equivalent to 1.6 inch to 7 inches.

The ferry was raised last week and has been loaded onto a semi-submersible vessel to be taken to a nearby port. Lee declined to say how many victims the remains are suspected to belong to, but said DNA tests will be conducted. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

