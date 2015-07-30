FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indoor cycling fitness chain SoulCycle files for IPO
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

Indoor cycling fitness chain SoulCycle files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Indoor cycling fitness chain SoulCycle Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday for an initial public offering of common stock.

Goldman Sachs, Bofa Merrill Lynch and Citigroup are among those underwriting the IPO, the New York-based company said in a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell, the expected price or the exchange on which it intends to list its shares.

The filing contained a nominal fund raising target of $100 million. (1.usa.gov/1SPn5xZ)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Reuters exclusively reported in June that SoulCycle had hired investment banks for an IPO. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.