TRLPC-Sound Global aims to prepay loan and avoid wider default

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - Chinese waste water treatment company Sound Global Ltd is seeking a second waiver from lenders on a $110 million syndicated loan that it is trying to prepay in a bid to avoid a wider debt default, bankers said on Thursday.

Sound Global is asking lenders to waive a technical default on the loan after breaking covenants which stated that its shares could not be suspended for more than 15 trading days.

Privately-owned Sound Global’s shares were suspended on March 16 when the company delayed publishing its 2014 annual results, boosting fears of rising defaults among heavily indebted Chinese companies.

Sound Global’s $110 million loan was arranged by Taiwan’s Far Eastern International Bank, which signed the loan on October 2013 with seven other Taiwanese and Hong Kong banks.

The company was due to make a first $14 million repayment on April 28, but instead secured a first waiver in early April which would allow it to prepay the loan in full.

Far Eastern International Bank sent lenders an email saying that Sound Global intended to present a new repayment schedule by April 21 and to prepay the loan by April 30, bankers said.

Far Eastern International Bank declined to comment. Sound Global was not immediately available to comment.

The company made a second request to lenders to waive the technical default relating to its share suspension.

Lenders are likely to grant the second waiver, which must be approved by two-thirds of lenders by commitment size, despite a lack of fees, sources said.

“I think the lenders will give the green light to the waivers as the company has operated for more than 20 years and has some new ongoing projects,” one banker said.

“The only choice left for us is to approve the waiver to ensure a proper repayment of the loan,” a second banker said.

WIDER DEFAULT?

The loan covenants also require the company’s audited 2014 results to be filed by April 30. If it fails to do so, it will default on a $150 million bond issue.

Shenzhen property developer Kaisa Group became the first Chinese real estate company to default on dollar bonds when it defaulted on $1 billion of debt on Monday.

Several other Chinese companies ran into problems with syndicated loans last year including industrial chemical maker China Lumena New Materials Corp, which was unable to repay an $85 million, one-year unsecured loan that matured in April 2014.

Chinese footwear manufacturer Ultrasonic AG also ran into difficulty when two executives disappeared with the proceeds of a $60 million, three-year loan last September.

Moody’s downgraded Sound Global’s corporate family rating to Caa1 from Ba3 and its senior unsecured debt was cut to Caa2 from B1 in April and said that there was a high probability that the company may not publish audited 2014 financial statements in the next 30 days.

“The company’s inability to complete its audited 2014 annual results also impairs its access to funding,” said Chenyi Lu, senior analyst at Moody’s who added that “the downgrade also reflects heightened corporate governance risk”.

S&P also said in a report on April 1: “In our view, Sound Global could also face liquidity stress if the company cannot complete its scheduled debt covenant test, which will be based on its annual audit.” (Editing by Tessa Walsh)