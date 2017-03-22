DUBAI Amazon.com Inc has agreed in
principle to buy 100 percent of Dubai-based online retailer
Souq.com from its shareholders, sources familiar with the deal
said on Wednesday.
Souq.com, which sells consumer electronics, fashion,
household items and other goods, is one of the best-known names
in the Middle East's online shopping market and lays claim on
its website to being the largest e-commerce site in the Arab
world.
E-commerce in the Middle East is expanding quickly due to
the region's young and tech-savvy population. Kuwait, Saudi
Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are among the top worldwide
for mobile phone penetration.
Amazon declined to comment and a spokesperson for Souq.com
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Goldman Sachs acted as adviser for Souq.com and helped to
arrange the deal, two of the sources said.
The sources didn't disclose the price Amazon and Souq.com
have agreed on.
Souq.com had according to media reports been valued at $1
billion at the time of a funding round last year, but the
sources say that valuation has since dropped.
One of the sources close to the deal said it gave Amazon a
presence in the region without having to deal with bureaucratic
hurdles such as getting regulatory approvals from each region
and signing up vendors and suppliers.
"Amazon acquires business that they see as tangential to the
core e-commerce marketplace, and in this case, I assume what
they gain with Souq.com is a strong local brand, an early
leadership position in the Mid-East e-commerce market, and a
team with plenty of local expertise," Baird Equity Research
analyst Colin Sebastian said via email.
"Jeff Bezos and Amazon are clearly interested in tapping
into growth in emerging markets – they recently launched in
Mexico, they are investing billions in India, and it probably
makes sense in other markets to make an acquisition."
Souq.com launched in 2005 as an Internet auction site and
has developed into a retailer and marketplace for third-party
vendors, serving a number of markets in the region, including
UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.
Last year Souq.com raised $275 million from a funding round
with investors to support its future growth. Investors
participating in that funding round included Tiger Global
Management, Naspers, Standard Chartered Private
Equity, International Finance Corporation and Baillie
Gifford.
Interest is growing in the region's e-commerce market,
estimated to be worth $20 billion in 2016.
Last year Emirati businessman Mohamed Alabbar teamed up with
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and other private
investors to launch a $1 billion Middle Eastern-focused
e-commerce platform.
(Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco)