MOVES-Source appoints David Lake managing director, UK head

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Source, an exchange traded fund (ETF) provider, appointed David Lake managing director and head of UK.

The company appointed Marco Mautone and Ludovic Djebali managing directors and heads of Switzerland and Frabelux, respectively. Djebali will also be responsible for key account management across Europe.

Sascha Specketer, Stefano Caleffi and Sjef Pieters were appointed executive directors.

Specketer will head Germany and Austria, Caleffi will head Italy and Pieters will head Scandinavia and the Netherlands.

Source also named Stefan Garcia head of market development and he will be responsible for all other areas of EMEA coverage. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)