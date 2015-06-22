FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Source UK Services names Katy Jones general counsel
June 22, 2015 / 12:23 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Source UK Services names Katy Jones general counsel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Europe’s exchange-traded products provider Source UK Services Ltd appointed Katy Walton Jones as general counsel and a member of its management committee.

Jones joins from Citco Financial Products (London) Ltd, where she was general counsel and director.

Source also appointed Chris Mellor as executive director and head of equity product management.

Mellor has worked at State Street Global Markets Llc, Credit Suisse group AG and Societe Generale. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
