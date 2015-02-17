FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Source UK Services promotes three as managing directors
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 17, 2015 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Source UK Services promotes three as managing directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Europe’s exchange-traded products provider Source UK Services Ltd promoted Kevin Gant, James King and Stephen Crowe to the position of managing director.

Gant and King have been with Source from its inception and have helped to set up exchange-traded funds. Crowe, also with Source for many years, was instrumental in the Warburg Pincus investment that was completed last year.

Source also promoted Stefano Caleffi, Gemma Steel, Marc Vallon, Kenneth Barner-Rasmussen and Fabrizip Palmucci to the position of executive director.

The company promoted Philip Annecke as director and four others to associate level. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.