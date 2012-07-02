FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sourcefire CEO takes medical leave
July 2, 2012

UPDATE 1-Sourcefire CEO takes medical leave

July 2 (Reuters) - Cyber-security software maker Sourcefire Inc said Chief Executive John Burris has taken medical leave of absence to undergo treatment for colon cancer.

The company named founder and Chief Technology Officer Martin Roesch as interim CEO.

Burris will continue to serve as a member of Sourcefire’s board.

The company also said it now expects second-quarter adjusted earnings per share and revenue at the high end to slightly above its previous forecast of 12 cents to 14 cents per share on revenue of $46.5 million to $48.5 million.

Shares fell more than 1 percent after the bell. They closed at $52.40 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

