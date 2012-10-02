FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Sourcefire CEO steps down due to health issues
October 2, 2012

REFILE-Sourcefire CEO steps down due to health issues

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Cyber-security software maker Sourcefire Inc said Chief Executive John Burris will step down effective immediately, three months after he had taken medical leave of absence to undergo treatment for colon cancer.

Founder and Chief Technology Officer Martin Roesch, who had taken over since Burris went on leave, will continue to serve as interim CEO while the board conducts a CEO search.

Sourcefire also said it expects third-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share to be slightly above the high end of its earlier forecast range.

The company had in July said it expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of between 19 cents and 21 cents per share, on revenue of between $54 million and $56 million.

Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share, on revenue of $55.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sourcefire is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Oct. 30.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $1.45 billion, closed at $47.96 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.

