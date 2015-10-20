FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 20, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Source appoints Bhavick Patel to UK coverage team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - European exchange-traded products provider Source UK Services Ltd said Bhavick Patel had joined its UK coverage team.

Patel will be responsible for coverage of independent financial advisers (IFA) in the UK, Source, which manages $20 billion in assets, said on Tuesday.

Prior to joining Source, Bhavick spent two years at Capital Group in a business development role.

Patel has also worked at BlackRock Inc and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

