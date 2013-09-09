FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa sets final guidance on 12-year bond
September 9, 2013

South Africa sets final guidance on 12-year bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 9 (IFR) - The Republic of South Africa has tightened price guidance on its upcoming issue of a 12-year US dollar-denominated bond as orders swelled past USD7bn, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has set the final price range for the issue at a spread of 320bp-315bp over 10-year US Treasuries, from initial guidance of 330bp over.

Deutsche Bank, Rand Merchant Bank and Standard Bank are the bookrunners on the SEC-registered issue, which is expected to price on Monday. Investec is co-manager. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Luzette Strauss)

