South Africa revises guidance on 10-year US dollar bond to T+335bp area
#Financials
April 7, 2016 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa revises guidance on 10-year US dollar bond to T+335bp area

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 7 (IFR) - South Africa has revised pricing on its 10-year US dollar bond after announcing guidance of Treasuries plus 335bp, plus or minus 5bp, according to a deal lead.

This compares to initial price thoughts of plus 350bp area, which were released earlier on Thursday.

Order books are due to go subject at 14:30 London time, with the deal expected to be Thursday’s business.

Citigroup, Rand Merchant Bank and Standard Bank are running the deal.

South Africa is rated Baa2 by Moody’s and BBB- by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

