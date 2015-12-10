South Africa dollar bonds fall as much as 3 cents on finmin departure

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Investors dumped South African sovereign dollar bonds on Thursday, reacting to the sudden sacking of respected Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene in favour of an ally of President Jacob Zuma.

The average yield premium demanded by investors to hold South African debt compared to U.S. Treasuries surged to 6-1/2 year highs of 382 basis points on the EMBI Global index while individual bond prices fell as much as 3 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

Other South African assets have also sold off heavily, including the rand which hit record lows.

“The market obviously takes the dismissal of FinMin Nene by Zuma negatively, given it supports the view of a lack of reform-drives and just supports further ratings downgrades as we move into 2016,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.