FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa dollar bonds fall as much as 3 cents on finmin departure
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

South Africa dollar bonds fall as much as 3 cents on finmin departure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Investors dumped South African sovereign dollar bonds on Thursday, reacting to the sudden sacking of respected Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene in favour of an ally of President Jacob Zuma.

The average yield premium demanded by investors to hold South African debt compared to U.S. Treasuries surged to 6-1/2 year highs of 382 basis points on the EMBI Global index while individual bond prices fell as much as 3 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

Other South African assets have also sold off heavily, including the rand which hit record lows.

“The market obviously takes the dismissal of FinMin Nene by Zuma negatively, given it supports the view of a lack of reform-drives and just supports further ratings downgrades as we move into 2016,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Karin Strohecker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.