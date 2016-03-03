FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa to undertake non-deal roadshow
March 3, 2016 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

South Africa to undertake non-deal roadshow

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 3 (IFR) - South Africa’s National Treasury will meet investors in London, Boston and New York as part of a non-deal roadshow, according to a lead.

The sovereign has hired Deutsche Bank and Investec to arrange the meetings, which will take place next week.

The delegation will be led by Pravin Gordhan, minister of finance. The sovereign is rated Baa2 by Moody’s and BBB- by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch.

Last week a senior Treasury official said the country’s recent budget has created a favourable basis for it to issue an international bond, but the country has adequate reserves to defer the launch if need be.

The sovereign met investors through a non-deal roadshow last November. It also has an outstanding mandate, with Citigroup, Rand Merchant Bank and Standard Bank hired to arrange a foreign currency bond.

Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
