South Africa begins marketing dual-currency bond transaction

LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - The Republic of South Africa has set initial guidance levels on a dual-tranche dual-currency SEC-registered bond transaction, according to a lead.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/BBB-/BBB-, is marketing a 30-year US dollar tranche at 240bp area over US Treasuries and a 12-year euro tranche at mid-swaps plus 240bp area, the lead said.

Pricing is expected later today.

Barclays, Citigroup and Rand Merchant Bank are the bookrunners. Investec is a co-manager. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)