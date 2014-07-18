FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-South Africa begins marketing dual-currency bond transaction
July 18, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-South Africa begins marketing dual-currency bond transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Fitch rating in Thursday’s story to BBB from BBB-)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - The Republic of South Africa has set initial guidance levels on a dual-tranche dual-currency SEC-registered bond transaction, according to a lead.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/BBB-/BBB, is marketing a 30-year US dollar tranche at 240bp area over US Treasuries and a 12-year euro tranche at mid-swaps plus 240bp area, the lead said.

Pricing is expected later today.

Barclays, Citigroup and Rand Merchant Bank are the bookrunners. Investec is a co-manager. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

