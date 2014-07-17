FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

South Africa launches US$1bn 30-year and 500m 12-year tranches

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - The Republic of South Africa has launched a dual-currency SEC-registered bond, according to a lead.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/BBB-/BBB-, has launched a US$1bn 30-year tranche at 220bp over US Treasuries and a 500m 12-year tranche at 225bp over mid-swaps.

This compares to initial guidance of 240bp over US Treasuries on the US dollar tranche and 240bp over mid-swaps on the euro tranche.

Pricing is expected later today.

Barclays, Citigroup and Rand Merchant Bank are the bookrunners. Investec is a co-manager. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)

