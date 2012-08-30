FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa: mine unrest to have impact on investment
August 30, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

South Africa: mine unrest to have impact on investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERTH, Aug 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s resources minister said on Wednesday that a wave of labour unrest and violence in the mining sector that killed 44 people this month will have an impact on potential investments.

“It is a cause for concern. The tragedy does impact on any potential investments,” South African minister for mineral resources Susan Shabangu told reporters on the sidelines of mining conference in Perth.

The South African government would not allow a repeat of the strife at the Lonmin platinum mine but mining returns could not be made at any cost, the minister said. Shabangu also said mine nationalisation could not advance the interests of South Africa.

