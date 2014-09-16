FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa begins marketing sukuk at mid-swaps plus 190bp area
#Credit Markets
September 16, 2014 / 9:55 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa begins marketing sukuk at mid-swaps plus 190bp area

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - South Africa has opened books on a debut 5.75-year US dollar sukuk at an initial spread of 190bp area (plus or minus 5bp), according to a lead manager.

That level is equivalent to a yield-to-maturity of roughly 4%.

The 144A/Reg S sukuk, which matures in June 2020, is expected to price on Wednesday. BNP Paribas, KFH Investment and Standard Bank are the lead managers. The deal is expected to be priced on Wednesday September 17.

South Africa is rated Baa1 by Moody‘s, BBB- by Standard & Poor’s and BBB by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)

