FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa launches US$500m 5.75-year sukuk at 3.90% yield
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 17, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

South Africa launches US$500m 5.75-year sukuk at 3.90% yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 17 (IFR) - South Africa has launched a US$500m 5.75-year sukuk at a yield of 3.90%, according to a lead manager.

That is at the tight end of final yield guidance of 3.90-3.95% announced earlier on Wednesday. Initial price thoughts of 190bp (plus or minus 5bp) over mid-swaps, equivalent to a yield of about 4%, were released on Tuesday.

The orderbook is USD2.2bn. Pricing is expected later today.

BNP Paribas, KFH Investment and Standard Bank are the lead managers.

Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.