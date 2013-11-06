FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Transnet launches ZAR5bn 7.5-yr bond at 9.5%
November 6, 2013 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

South Africa's Transnet launches ZAR5bn 7.5-yr bond at 9.5%

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - South Africa’s logistics firm Transnet has launched a ZAR5bn (USD490m) 7.5-year international bond at a yield of 9.5%, according to two market sources, wide to initial price indications.

The company, rated A3/BBB by Moody‘s/Fitch, opened books for the issue on Tuesday with initial price thoughts of 9.125%-9.25% for the note, which will mature in May 2021.

Deutsche Bank is sole lead on the 144A/Reg S issue, which is expected to price today.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by editing by Alex Chambers

