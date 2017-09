Feb 12 (Reuters) - China South Publishing & Media Group Co Ltd

* Says preliminary 2013 net profit up 17.55 percent y/y at 1.11 billion yuan ($183.5 million)

* Says profit up due to steady growth in traditional publishing, smooth expansion into new businesses

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/met76v

