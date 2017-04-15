NAIROBI, April 15 At least 14 people were killed
in the South Sudanese town of Raga when fighting erupted between
government forces and the main rebel group, a rebel spokesman
said on Saturday, within a week of violence in neighbouring Wau
state that killed 16.
The rebels, the main force fighting the governement in the
famine-hit nation's civil war, had briefly occupied the
northwestern town, near the border with Sudan and Central
African Republic, before withdrawing to nearby bases to prepare
for a counter-attack.
"For the last two days the government bombed our areas
around Raga and yesterday our forces decided to go and raid
Raga," opposition spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel Lam said by phone.
“Around 14 people were counted killed but many are injured
... we had one soldier killed with some injuries," he told
Reuters.
The government's military spokesman, Santo Domic Chol, said
“I’m right now in Raga and will talk to you later."
Oil-rich South Sudan has been riven by violence since 2013,
when President Salva Kiir, a Dinka, fired his Nuer deputy Riek
Machar. The political showdown quickly split along ethnic lines
and has drawn many tribes into a complex patchwork of conflict.
On Monday, at least 16 people were killed in Wau, 200 miles
(300 km) from Raga, when government soldiers sealed off roads
and allied militias went door-to-door hunting members of ethnic
minorities.
The United Nations said 13,500 people had since fled to a
U.N.-protected camp in Wau and 3,000 to other locations.
The U.N., which has a large peacekeeping force in the East
African nation, confirmed the latest outbreak of violence.
"Fresh fighting has broken out between government SPLA and
opposition forces in a number of locations including Raga in the
west of South Sudan, Waat in Jonglei to the east and in the area
of Wunkur and Tonga in the northern Upper Nile region," it said
in a statement.
In February, the U.N. declared parts of South Sudan were
suffering from famine, the world's first famine for six years.
