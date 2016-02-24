Manganese writedowns push South32 to $1.7 bln half-year loss

SYDNEY, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s South32 Ltd reported a first-half loss of $1.7 billion, largely due to writedowns of its manganese businesses.

South32 is highly exposed to markets for manganese as well as alumina, silver, nickel and coking coal - industrial mainstays hit hard globally in the wake of China’s economic pullback.

Shares in South 32, spun off last year by BHP Billiton , have shed about half their value since first trading in May.

The half-year loss compared with a pro forma profit of $339 million a year ago. (Reporting by James Regan, editing by G Crosse)