South Africa announces 5.75-year tenor for US dollar sukuk

LONDON, Sept 15 (IFR) - South Africa has announced a tenor of 5.75-years for its inaugural sukuk, which is expected to price later this week, according to a lead manager.

Initial profit thoughts on the US dollar benchmark-sized Islamic bond, which matures in June 2020, will be released early this week, added the lead.

South Africa finished investors meetings for the 144A/Reg S deal last Friday.

The sovereign is rated Baa1 by Moody‘s, BBB- by Standard & Poor’s and BBB by Fitch. BNP Paribas, KFH Investment and Standard Bank are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)