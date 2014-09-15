FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa announces 5.75-year tenor for US dollar sukuk
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 15, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

South Africa announces 5.75-year tenor for US dollar sukuk

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 15 (IFR) - South Africa has announced a tenor of 5.75-years for its inaugural sukuk, which is expected to price later this week, according to a lead manager.

Initial profit thoughts on the US dollar benchmark-sized Islamic bond, which matures in June 2020, will be released early this week, added the lead.

South Africa finished investors meetings for the 144A/Reg S deal last Friday.

The sovereign is rated Baa1 by Moody‘s, BBB- by Standard & Poor’s and BBB by Fitch. BNP Paribas, KFH Investment and Standard Bank are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.