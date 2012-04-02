UPDATE 1-ABSA Capital downgrades Anglo American, ArcelorMittal unit

* Says inability to “unbundle platinum business” hurts Anglo

* Downgrades ArcelorMittal, African Rainbow on stronger rand

April 2 (Reuters) - South Africa’s political environment remains a concern for mining companies, ABSA Capital said and downgraded Anglo American, citing the diversified miner’s inability to “unbundle its platinum business.”

President Jacob Zuma’s chances of re-election as ANC leader was hurt after the main opposition party won the right to review potentially damaging documents from a discontinued corruption case against him in 2009.

ABSA analysts Caroline Learmonth and Ian Rossouw, who downgraded Anglo to ”underweight“ from ”equal weight, said unbundling of the company’s platinum business would have put it at the top of the target list for the bigger competitors.

Platinum prices have fallen about 3 percent over the last month.

ABSA also cited Anglo’s legal worries stemming from Chilean rival Codelco’s claim on a stake in its assets in Chile’s centre-south.

The brokerage also cut ArcelorMittal South Africa, a unit of the world’s biggest steelmaker ArcelorMittal and African Rainbow Minerals to “underweight” from “equal weight,” on an estimated stronger South African rand leading to weak earnings forecast.

Earlier in February, ArcelorMittal South Africa slid into a full-year loss on higher raw material costs, lower output and weaker sales and warned that a pick-up in demand from key construction industry customers has yet to materialize.

ABSA analysts cut their price targets on several South African mining companies including BHP Billiton PLC, Kumba Iron Ore Ltd, Anglo American, ArcelorMittal South Africa and African Rainbow Minerals.