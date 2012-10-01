FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

Peru tries to get Emirates Arlines to start Peru service sooner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Peru’s government said on Monday it is trying to persuade Emirates Airlines to start offering service to the Andean country sooner than planned.

Emirates already offers flights from its base in Dubai to Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires.

“We want to promote connectivity between our country and the Arab world,” Peruvian Trade Minister Jose Luis Silva said at an event involving business leaders.

Emirates has plans to start service to Peru, a popular tourist destination, in the next five years, and Silva said he wants to see the company open up shop in Lima ahead of schedule.

