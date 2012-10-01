FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Southern Copper to decide in January on Chancas project
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 5:21 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Southern Copper to decide in January on Chancas project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Southern Copper will decide in January if it will go forward with its $1.2 billion Peruvian project Los Chancas, Chief Executive Oscar Gonzalez said on Monday.

He added that the company, one of the world’s top copper producers, is pushing ahead with its investment program in Peru and Mexico despite the global downturn.

On the Los Chancas project, he said, “Once we have the feasibility study we’ll decide if it’s viable. We’ll make this determination in January.”

Southern Copper, controlled by Grupo Mexico, has said a prefeasibility study of Los Chancas showed mineralized resources of 355 million tonnes, with copper content of 0.62 percent, molybdenum of 0.05 percent and 0.039 grams of gold per tonne.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.