Moody's cuts rating on South Australia a notch to Aa1

SYDNEY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the State of South Australia’s debt rating to Aa1, from Aaa, citing persistent budget deficits and a growing pile of debt.

In a statement on Tuesday, the agency said the outlook on the rating was now stable and suggested it was likely to remain that way for some time.

Moody’s blamed the downgrade on several years of budget deficits as revenue growth slowed but spending stayed high, with capital expenditure reaching a record.

“Moody’s expects the state’s deficits to persist, leading to a significant increase in debt levels over the medium term,” the agency said.