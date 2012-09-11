FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moody's cuts rating on South Australia a notch to Aa1
September 11, 2012

Moody's cuts rating on South Australia a notch to Aa1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the State of South Australia’s debt rating to Aa1, from Aaa, citing persistent budget deficits and a growing pile of debt.

In a statement on Tuesday, the agency said the outlook on the rating was now stable and suggested it was likely to remain that way for some time.

Moody’s blamed the downgrade on several years of budget deficits as revenue growth slowed but spending stayed high, with capital expenditure reaching a record.

“Moody’s expects the state’s deficits to persist, leading to a significant increase in debt levels over the medium term,” the agency said.

