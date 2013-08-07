South Carolina Public Service Authority cuts bond sale to $1.34 bln

Aug 7 (Reuters) - The South Carolina Public Service Authority’s planned $1.78 billion bond sale was cut by nearly a quarter on Wednesday as a result of weak demand and yields considered to high.

The authority sold $1.34 billion of bonds through various underwriters.

Municipal bond investors were asking for yields on the maturities beyond 30-years which “were higher than we felt reasonable,” said Nicole Aiello, a spokeswoman for the authority.

“Therefore we pulled the bonds rated from the longest maturities in the market and only sold debt where the pricing was attractive,” she added.

The sale consisted of different segments. The authority had originally planned to sell $811 million of new bonds that were slashed to $252 million while a refunding portion, initially expected to be for $399 million, was cut to $385 million. These bonds were sold through lead manager Goldman Sachs & Co.

The authority also priced another $450 million of taxable London Interbank Offered Rate bonds, an increase in size from $326 million, through lead manager Morgan Stanley.

A last tranche for $250 million of taxable bonds was priced through lead manager Barclays on Wednesday.