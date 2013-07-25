South Carolina Public Service Auth, postpones $1.75 bln bond sale

July 25 (Reuters) - The South Carolina Public Service Authority has postponed its $1.75 billion revenue obligation bond sale to the week of Aug. 5 from the week of July 29, said a market source on Thursday.

No reason was given for the delay.

The sale consists of $811 million new tax-exempt bonds and $399 million of tax-exempt refunding bonds.

It also includes $212 million of taxable bonds and $326 million of taxable London Interbank Offered Rate bonds.

Goldman Sachs & Co. is the lead manager on the sale.