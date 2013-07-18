FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.C. Public Service to sell $1.7 bln revenue bonds July 29 wk
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2013 / 12:57 PM / 4 years ago

S.C. Public Service to sell $1.7 bln revenue bonds July 29 wk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - South Carolina Public Service Authority, also known as Santee Cooper, is expected to sell $1.748 billion of revenue obligations during the week of July 29, a market source said on Thursday.

The sale will consist of:

$811 million of 2013 Tax-Exempt Series A;

$399 million of 2013 Tax-Exempt Refunding Series B;

$212 million of 2013 Taxable Series C; and

$326 million of 2013 Taxable Series D, LIBOR Index Bonds. Goldman Sachs is the lead manager of the sale, according to the preliminary official statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.