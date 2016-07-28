FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China, Russia navies to hold drills in South China Sea - China
July 28, 2016 / 7:36 AM / a year ago

China, Russia navies to hold drills in South China Sea - China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - China and Russia will hold "routine" naval drills in the South China Sea in September, China's defence ministry spokesman Yang Yujun told a news conference on Thursday.

The drills come at a time of heightened tension in the contested waters after an arbitration court in the Hague ruled this month that China did not have historic rights to the South China Sea and criticised its environmental destruction there. China rejected the ruling and refused to participate in the case. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
