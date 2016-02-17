FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says any deployment of missiles on own territory would be legitimate
February 17, 2016 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

China says any deployment of missiles on own territory would be legitimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Any deployment of missiles on China’s own territory would be legitimate, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, asked about reports that China has deployed an advanced surface-to-air missile system on one of the disputed islands it controls in the South China Sea.

Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said he was unaware of the specifics of the situation, but added that any facilities built have to do with national defence, not militarization.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said earlier that reports of the missile deployment had been created by “certain Western media”. Taiwan and U.S. officials told Reuters and other media outlets on Wednesday that China had deployed the missile system. (Reporting By Michael Martina, Writing By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

