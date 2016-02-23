China sends fighter jets to contested island in South China Sea -Fox News

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China has deployed fighter jets to a contested island in the South China Sea, the same island where China has deployed surface-to-air missiles, Fox News reported on Tuesday, citing two U.S. officials.

Chinese Shenyang J-11 and Xian JH-7 fighter jets have been seen by U.S. intelligence on Woody Island in the past few days, Fox News said.

The island is part of the Paracels chain, under Chinese control for more than 40 years but also claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam.