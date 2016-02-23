FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China sends fighter jets to contested island in South China Sea -Fox News
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 23, 2016 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

China sends fighter jets to contested island in South China Sea -Fox News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - China has deployed fighter jets to a contested island in the South China Sea, the same island where China has deployed surface-to-air missiles, Fox News reported on Tuesday, citing two U.S. officials.

Chinese Shenyang J-11 and Xian JH-7 fighter jets have been seen by U.S. intelligence on Woody Island in the past few days, Fox News said.

The island is part of the Paracels chain, under Chinese control for more than 40 years but also claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam.

Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

