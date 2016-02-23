Kerry: Militarization does not help South China Sea resolution

WASHINGTON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The militarization of facilities in the South China Sea does not help efforts to resolve maritime claims in the South China Sea, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said before he was to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday.

The United States is “encouraging the peaceful resolution of competing maritime claims in the South China Sea - a goal that is definitely not helped by the militarization of facilities in that region,” Kerry told lawmakers in congressional testimony. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Susan Heavey)