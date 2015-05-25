FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China lodges complaint with US over spy plane flight
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 25, 2015 / 7:22 AM / 2 years ago

China lodges complaint with US over spy plane flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 25 (Reuters) - China has lodged a complaint with Washington over a U.S. spy plane that flew over parts of the disputed South China Sea last week, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the remarks at regular briefing, adding that China urged the U.S. to correct mistakes and avoid “irresponsible words and deeds” about the South China Sea issue.

The U.S. surveillance jet flew over areas where China is building artificial islands. Washington has called the flight “entirely appropriate”, but China has said it endangered the security of its islands and reefs.

A Chinese state-owned newspaper, the Global Times, said on Monday that “war is inevitable” between China and the United States over the South China Sea unless Washington stops demanding Beijing halt the building of artificial islands. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee, Writing by Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.