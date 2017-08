BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday the United States supports negotiations on different claims to the South China Sea.

U.S. and Chinese officials reiterated commitments to freedom of navigation and overflight for the South China Sea, Kerry said at the end of high-level Sino-U.S. talks in Beijing. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Ben Blanchard)