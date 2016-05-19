FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's foreign ministry calls on U.S. to stop close reconnaissance
May 19, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

China's foreign ministry calls on U.S. to stop close reconnaissance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry called on the United States to stop close reconnaissance activities after the United States said two Chinese fighter jets carried out an “unsafe” intercept of a U.S. military aircraft over the South China Sea.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told reporters at a regular briefing that the Chinese aircraft kept a safe distance from the U.S. plane, which was flying close to China’s island province of Hainan.

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that the incident took place in international airspace on Tuesday as the U.S. maritime patrol aircraft carried out “a routine U.S. patrol”. (Reporting by Megha Rajagopalan, Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Michael Perry)

