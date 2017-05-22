(Corrects story to remove comment incorrectly attributed to
Carpio from paragraph 2, removing paragraph 9 entirely)
MANILA May 20 A Philippines Supreme Court judge
called on Saturday for Manila to file an international
arbitration case and a complaint with the United Nations over
what the country's leader said was a threat of war made by
Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, a staunch
critic of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's
business-focused rapprochement with China, said the use or
threat of force to settle disputes between states is outlawed
under the U.N. Charter.
Duterte on Friday said his Chinese counterpart had warned
him there would be war if Manila tried to enforce an arbitration
ruling and drill for oil in a disputed part of the South China
Sea. China has not responded to Duterte's latest comment.
He was referring to the 2016 ruling by an arbitral tribunal
in The Hague granting the Philippines sovereign rights to access
offshore oil and gas fields in its Exclusive Economic Zone
(EEZ), including the Reed Bank, in the South China Sea.
Carpio, who was part of the Philippine legal team that made
the case in The Hague, said Xi's threat was a "gross violation"
of the United Nations Charter, the United Nations Convention on
the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the Treaty of Amity and
Cooperation in Southeast Asia to which China and the Philippines
are parties.
"The Philippines' recourse is to bring China's threat of war
to another UNCLOS arbitral tribunal," he said.
"The president cannot simply do nothing, or worse acquiesce
to China's action, for inaction is the opposite of protecting
Philippine EEZ."
The Philippines, he said, should strengthen alliances,
particularly with defence treaty partner the United States.
Duterte has orchestrated a staggering reversal of Philippine
foreign policy towards China, choosing not to confront Beijing
over the South China Sea, but to tap it for billions of dollars
of loans and investments for infrastructure, the backbone of his
economic agenda.
Duterte disclosed Xi's alleged threat in a speech on Friday
as he hit back at domestic critics, Carpio among them, who said
he has gone soft on Beijing by refusing to push it to comply
with The Hague ruling. He discussed it with Xi when they met in
Beijing on Monday.
Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said on Saturday a
"frank discussion" had taken place with China on possible oil
explorations in the South China Sea and "both parties agreed to
pursue a more peaceful resolution to the matter that satisfies
both our sovereign and economic rights."
Abella defended Duterte and said his two-track approach to
dealing with China focused on economic growth without
compromising Philippine sovereignty.
(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Manuel Mogato; Editing by
Martin Petty and Louise Heavens)