Philippines' Duterte says would seek multilateral S. China Sea talks
May 9, 2016

Philippines' Duterte says would seek multilateral S. China Sea talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVAO, Philippines, May 9 (Reuters) - Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday that if he became Philippine president he would call for multilateral talks to resolve disputes over the South China Sea, which should include the United States and Japan as well as rival claimants.

Duterte also said China should respect the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the waters off its coast and, instead of facing off, the two countries could work together in exploiting offshore oil and gas as joint-venture partners.

“If we want joint ventures, fine. I believe in sharing,” he told reporters in the southern city of Davao.

He was speaking while an unofficial vote count rolled in on the presidential election that showed him with a commanding lead over his rivals. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by John Chalmers)

