U.S. says if China used water cannons on Philippine boats, would be provocative'

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday that if reports that China used water cannon son Philippine fishing boats in disputed waters are accurate, it would be a provocative step.

“It would represent a step backward in finding a diplomatic resolution to the dispute,” State spokeswoman Marie Harf said.

Filipino activists have accused China’s coast guard of turning water cannons on civilian boats in the disputed area on Monday. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Lisa Lambert)