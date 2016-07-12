FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China carries out calibration tests at new South China Sea airports
July 12, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

China carries out calibration tests at new South China Sea airports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - A Chinese civilian aircraft successfully carried out calibration tests on two new airports in the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Tuesday, state news agency Xinhua said.

It said the two airports were on Mischief Reef and Subi Reef, and the facilities will help with personnel transfers to the Spratlys.

The anouncement came as a tribunal in The Hague said none of the Spratly islands granted China an exclusive economic zone. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)

