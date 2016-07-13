FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says has right to set up air defence zone in South China Sea
July 13, 2016 / 2:46 AM / a year ago

China says has right to set up air defence zone in South China Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJNG, July 13 (Reuters) - China has the right to set up an air defence zone in the South China Sea, but this will depend on the level of threats faced, China's Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin said on Wednesday.

China hopes to return to bilateral talks with Manila over the South China Sea, Liu said, following a ruling by an international arbitration panel which found in favour of the Philippines on a number of disputes in the region. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

