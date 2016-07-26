FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea says decision on nuclear tests depends on U.S. - Yonhap
July 26, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

North Korea says decision on nuclear tests depends on U.S. - Yonhap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - North Korea's Foreign Minister said on Tuesday whether it conducted more nuclear tests depended on the United States, but Washington had destroyed the possibility of a nuclear-free Korean peninsula, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.

The minister, Ri Yong Ho, said North Korea was a responsible nuclear state and would not use its atomic arms unless threatened, repeating its stated position. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an Association of South East Asian Nations meeting in Laos. (Reporting by Jack Kim and James Pearson; Editing by Robert Birsel)

