a year ago
Beijing says South China Sea islands have EEZs
July 12, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Beijing says South China Sea islands have EEZs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China rejected an international ruling on the South China Sea on Tuesday, saying its islands had exclusive economic zones and the Chinese people have more than 2,000 years of history of activities there.

China has sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea, including the Spratlys and Paracels, and China's position is consistent with international law and practice, China's Foreign Ministry added. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
