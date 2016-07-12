Beijing says South China Sea islands have EEZs

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - China rejected an international ruling on the South China Sea on Tuesday, saying its islands had exclusive economic zones and the Chinese people have more than 2,000 years of history of activities there.

China has sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea, including the Spratlys and Paracels, and China's position is consistent with international law and practice, China's Foreign Ministry added. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)